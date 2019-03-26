Uncategorized

Hour 1: Ramie’s food intake, Vikings reckless speculation, and Ramie’s germ thing

3/26/19 Hour 1

  • Ramie took in a lot of food at the Target Field Food day and he tells us all about it
  • Reckless Vikings speculation
  • Ramie revealed a weird thing he does and he sent us down a path
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized