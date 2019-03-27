Uncategorized

Hour 1: Twins Press Conference take-aways and NFL rule changes

3/27/19 Hour 1

  • Judd gives his thoughts on the Twins’ Press Conference with Nelson Cruz and Rocco Baldelli
  • The boys discuss Nelson Cruz liking naps and how we now finally relate to an athlete
  • NFL rule changes
