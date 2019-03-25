Uncategorized

Hour 1: What are the expectations for Gophers hoops and a Judd Wild rant

3/25/19 Hour 1

  • What are the expectations for Gophers basketball and Richard Pitino
  • The Wild are, somehow, still fighting for a playoff spot and Judd has some words about it
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized