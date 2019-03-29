Uncategorized

Hour 2: Judd joins the show and Derek Wetmore stops by for some baseball hot takes

3/29/19 Hour 2

  • Judd joins and we discuss some Sports Headlines.
  • Derek Wetmore joins Judd and Coller to talk about the Twins win and some baseball overreactions.
  • Coller is not a fan of Sano…
Topics:
