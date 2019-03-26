Uncategorized

Hour 2: Sage Rosenfels, Vikings offseason moves, and a moment in great tanking

3/26/19 Hour 2

  • Sage Rosenfels joins to talk about the Vikings and what they have to do for the rest of the offseason
  • Coller discusses a story about a trade idea for the Vikings
  • Last night saw a moment in legendary tanking and we honor it
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized