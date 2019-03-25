Uncategorized

Hour 2: What are the weird sports things we still do as adults, Twins roster announcements come out, and wrap with Reusse

3/25/19 Hour 2

  • Mackey had an EIGHT hour baseball draft at the weekend and it got us asking about the weird sports stuff we still do
  • The boys discuss some of the Twins roster announcements
  • Wrap with Reusse
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized