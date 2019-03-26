Shows
Uncategorized
Hour 2: What gets Zim & Spielman contract extensions, Ryan Saunders might be getting the job, and wrap with Reusse
3/26/19 Hour 2
What gets Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer contract extensions?
Is Ryan Saunders getting the job? Is that a good thing if he does?
Wrap with Reusse
Topics:
Uncategorized
Uncategorized