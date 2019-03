The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings finally made a move in free agency for the offensive line signing veteran guard Josh “Steve Hutchinson” Kline. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. chimes in to chat about how the negotiation went down and if the Vikes are working on any restructures/extensions to keep the cap at bay. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers! as we react to the Kline signing in real time.