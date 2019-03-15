Lou Nanne Podcast: The run in ’91 (ep. 22)

Lou Nanne had decided he would leave his position as senior vice president for the North Stars in April 1991 to take a job in the corporate world. But Lou’s plans changed, at least temporarily, when the North Stars went on a shocking run to the Stanley Cup Finals. In this episode, Lou recalls how the North Stars got on a roll, how gratifying it was to see Mike Modano and Bobby Smith involved in the success and if it was odd to watch Bobby Clarke and Bob Gainey running the show. Yes, Louie also tells some fantastic Norm Green stories.