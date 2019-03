* If contracts were equal, would you rather have Nick Foles or Kirk Cousins as QB of the Vikings?

* Why haven’t the Vikings been as active as some other teams on Day 1 of the “tampering” period?

* How valuable is Kyle Rudolph?

* Should the Vikings draft a QB?

* Phil Mackey, Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss all of this and more on a special “live watch-a-long” episode of Purple Podcast!