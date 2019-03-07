The Crafty Rogues: That’s all my German in one segment (ep. 133)

Wow! PSG bottle it again in Champions League and the boys return to discuss that and much more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues.

The boys open the show complaining about the amount of snow we have with more to come and then get into all the Champions League action over the past two days including the VAR-y thrilling comeback by United. Cosgrove and Quinno then review all the Premier League action from the weekend before we get John’s predictions for the weekend.

The boys then answer your letters before we learn what’s getting on John’s nerves this week in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in with his Big Football Update. We close the show with a quick discussion on live music venues and their importance as well a quick lower leagues wrapup.

Predictions

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton

Cardiff 1-1 West Ham

Huddersfield 0-0 Bournemouth

Leicester 2-1 Fulham

Newcastle 1-1 Everton

Southampton 2-1 Tottenham

Manchester City 1-1 Watford

Liverpool 4-1 Burnley

Chelsea 3-1 Wolves

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United