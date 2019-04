Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast. checks in for one last Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Draft talk before the big days next week. Then Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers! to chat about the Adam Thielen extension. Plus later, 5 reasons why the Vikes WON’T draft offensive line in the 1st round.