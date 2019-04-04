Uncategorized

Hour 1: Aaron Rodgers/Mike McCarthy story, Jamie Watson on Minnesota United, and Pitino flirting with other jobs

4/4/19 Hour 1

  • The boys discuss the Aaron Rodgers/Mike McCarthy story that came out in B/R
  • Jamie Watson joins to discuss Minnesota United
  • Richard Pitino flirting with other jobs
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized