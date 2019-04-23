Shows
Hour 1: Sage Rosenfels & Courtney Cronin with Draft Previews
4/23/19 Hour 1
Sage Rosenfels joins for the first two segments to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft
Courtney Cronin helps close out the first hour with NFL Draft talk.
