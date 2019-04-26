Shows
Hour 1: Vikings go offensive line in the first round and Eno Sarris on baseball
4/26/19 Hour 1
Vikings drafted Garrett Bradbury in the first round
Eno Sarris, of The Athletic, joins to talk baseball
Back to draft talk to close the hour
Latest Uncategorized Stories
Did the Vikings make all the right moves? A look at the options in Round One
On draft night, the board falls perfectly for Vikings
Zulgad: Playing it safe: Vikings do right thing by addressing a glaring need
Vikings select Garrett Bradbury with 18th overall pick
Ranking Vikings draft needs by position
