Uncategorized

Hour 2: Danny on what’s going on with the Wolves, Derek on the good start by the Twins, and a real draft tonight

4/10/19 Hour 2

  • Danny Cunningham on what’s happening with the Wolves
  • Derek Wetmore on the hot start by the Twins
  • We have a draft tonight!
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized