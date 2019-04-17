Uncategorized

Hour 2: Doogie fills in and Joe Schmidt joins for the hour

4/17/19 Hour 2

  • Doogie and Joe fill in the second hour today and open discussing the Twins and their need for a bullpen.
  • The boys discuss the Vikings schedule starting to leak out.
  • Do we have the best stadium situation in country?
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized