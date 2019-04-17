Shows
Uncategorized
Hour 2: Doogie fills in and Joe Schmidt joins for the hour
4/17/19 Hour 2
Doogie and Joe fill in the second hour today and open discussing the Twins and their need for a bullpen.
The boys discuss the Vikings schedule starting to leak out.
Do we have the best stadium situation in country?
Topics:
Uncategorized
Uncategorized