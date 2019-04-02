Uncategorized

Hour 2: Judd for the hour on sports cheating and what Buxton is worth, Chip on the Final Four

4/2/19 Hour 2

  • Judd joins to talk about Buxton’s worth
  • Chip joins to discuss the Final Four field
  • Judd and Coller close out the hour discussing sports cheating
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized