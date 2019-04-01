Uncategorized

Hour 2: Myron Medcalf on the Final Four being set, the All If Only Team, and Kirk tweets again

4/1/19 Hour 2

  • Myron Medcalf joins to talk about the Final Four field being set without Duke
  • The All If Only Team
  • Kirks tweeting again
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized