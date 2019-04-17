Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
SKOR North Vikings Shows
SKOR North Gophers Shows
SKOR North Twins Shows
SKOR North Wolves Shows
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
SKOR North Hockey Shows
SKOR North Soccer Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
Purple FTW!
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
Community Events
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
SKOR North Vikings Shows
SKOR North Gophers Shows
SKOR North Twins Shows
SKOR North Wolves Shows
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
SKOR North Hockey Shows
SKOR North Soccer Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
Purple FTW!
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
Community Events
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Uncategorized
Hour 2: The controversy around sending Cron late last night
4/17/19 Hour 2
The boys discuss sending Cron late last night in the Twins game.
In Other News.
Wrap with Reusse.
Topics:
Uncategorized
Latest Uncategorized Stories
Vikings will open vs. Falcons at home; Cousins to face ex-team in Week 8
Twins Gchat: Do bullpen struggles make you look up Craig Kimbrel’s number?
Vikings’ 2019 schedule: What we know right now
Wolves seem to be looking in the right places for new President of Basketball Operations
Nothing to mock: Judd takes his best shot at projecting Vikings’ 2019 schedule
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Uncategorized