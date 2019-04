Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. swings in to chat about Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Top-30 Visits, Holton Hill’s suspension, extension talks updates, and if the Everson Griffen-for-Kevin Zeitler trade had steam. Plus an in-depth look at the Vikes two new AAF players Greer Martini and Jordan Martin.