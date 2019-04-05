The Crafty Rogues: He nearly pulled his wig off (ep. 137)

Cosgrove is back for the full 90 this time and the boys give their opinions on Minnesota United’s loss to New England, Tottenham finally opening their new stadium, and how not to refer to a soccer score.

The boys kickoff the episode this week talking about John’s travels over the past week before they dive into how Minnesota United played at the weekend (hint: not well). We then get their thoughts on the week in Premier League action from Fulham relegating themselves, Manchester United not playing all that well, and Tottenham opening their new stadium, finally. John, then, gives his predictions on the upcoming Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup Semi Final fixtures.

In the second half of the show the boys answer your letters before Cosgrove get’s something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan has his Big Football Update and we round out the show this week talking about playing tour guide when back home and a quick look across the other European leagues.

Predictions

Premier League

Southampton 0-3 Liverpool

Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley

Huddersfield 1-0 Leicester

Newcastle 1-1 Crystal Palace

Everton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham

Champions League

Liverpool 2-0 FC Porto

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City

Ajax 0-2 Juventus

Manchester United 1-2 Barcelona

FA Cup Semi Finals

Manchester City 4-0 Brighton

Watford 2-2 (P) Wolves