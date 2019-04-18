The Crafty Rogues: His dismay brings me joy (ep. 139)

What an absolute stunning week of football. From 3-3 at Allianz Field to City/Spurs it’s been a joy to watch the beautiful game this week and the boys are back to discuss it all.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn open today’s show discussing the Grand Opening of Allianz Field and the 3-3 draw between Minnesota United & NYCFC. They then continue the talk about the breathtaking football by moving onto the Champions League and that City/Spurs match that may just be one of the greatest games ever played. A review of the weekend’s Premier League action and predictions for the upcoming weekends games follows.

The boys then answer your letters. John shares his opinion on a topic of his choice in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. We end the show with a return Your Choice.

John’s Premier League Predictions