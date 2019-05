It’s the world premiere of SKOR North Sundays with Danny (@RealDCunningham), Manny (@MannyHill84), and Lindsey (@lindseybrown35)!

— The scorching Minnesota Twins and the decline in manager ejections in baseball

— NBA Draft Lottery speculation, WHAT IF the Wolves get the #1 overall pick?

— Headliners: Florida or Fake?

— The Lakers “protest”

— Hot Internet Takes of the Week