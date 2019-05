SKOR North Sundays is back with Danny (@RealDCunningham), Manny (@MannyHill84), and Lindsey (@lindseybrown35)!

— The Twins are hitting home runs at a rate we’ve never seen but what about their pitching?

— The Wolves head coaching search is LEGIT and LeBron’s legacy in LA

— A jocky-less horse stole the show at The Preakness and other dysfunctional happenings in sports