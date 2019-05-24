Conduits of Trouble: When do the fans start to come back for the Twins? (ep. 3)

Judd and Chip are back with episode three of the Conduits of Trouble podcast and they’re all in on the Twins this week. We open discussing Judd’s trip to Vegas before diving full force into the Twins and what kind of chances they have this year. Besides their playoff chances we also discuss when the Twins should start making moves, when the fans come back, and if there’s a possibility at all that this regresses. Outside of the Twins the boys discuss the hiring of Ryan Saunders and return to their old stomping grounds of the Vikings and just what the heck is going on with Stefon Diggs.