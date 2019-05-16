Uncategorized

Hour 1: Live from CHS Field; Sean Aronson, voice of the St. Paul Saints

5/16/19 Hour 1

  • Move players who the Twins could/should go after
  • Sean Aronson, voice of the St. Paul Saints
  • Seth Everett joins to take exception to Ramie’s #PutARoofOnIt movement
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized