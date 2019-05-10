Uncategorized

Hour 2: Judd Zulgad on Kyle Rudolph and NBA Playoffs. Fast and the Furious Friday.

5/10/19 Hour 2

  • Judd Zulgad joins to talk about Kyle Rudolph
  • Judd and Coller talk about the NBA Playoffs
  • Fast and the Furious Friday: Rocky
