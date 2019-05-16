Uncategorized

Hour 2: Live from CHS Field; Judd is upset about hockey

5/16/19 Hour 2

  • Judd Zulgad joins to talk about the latest refree blunder in the NHL
  • St. Paul Saints Pitcher Todd Ban Steensel joins the show
  • We close today previewing Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized