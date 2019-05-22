Uncategorized

Hour 2: Lynx First Round Pick Napheesa Collier

5/22/19 Hour 2

  • Reacting to Doogie’s big scoop about what it would take for the Vikings to trade Kyle Rudolph
  • Lynx rookie Napheesa Collier
  • Phil Mackey joins for Kyle Rudolph reckless speculation
