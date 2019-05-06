I think less of Rosas because he allowed himself to be manipulated like that today (ep. 23)

Reusse is all sorts of unhinged today after watching the introductory show for new Wolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. Judd and Reusse discuss that among a myriad of other topics, including:
- The Introductory ‘Press Conference’
- The corporate speak at the Gersson Rosas event
- Thibs being bad for business
- Who does that event this morning speak to?
- Kentucky Derby controversy
- Twins pitching woes
- Twins in New York continue to struggle
- Thigh fat…
- Reusse running
- St. Thomas out of the MIAC is a done deal, according to Reusse
- NHL & NBA Playoffs