Just shut up and play (ep. 24)

The spectacular Game 7s in the NBA playoffs. The Twins’ less-than-stellar weekend series against the Detroit Tigers. What Patrick likes and dislikes about softball. As is usually the case with our guy, there are few subjects on which he doesn’t have an opinion and this week’s episode of Unchained is no exception. Patrick explains why getting excited about a baseball team a month-plus into the season can be a mistake and ends with an appearance from Positive Pat in which PP gives us the lowdown on Patrick’s upcoming trip to Montreal.