*Nelson Cruz evaluated in Minnesota, could be nearing a return

*Miguel Sano is working on tracking breaking pitches

*That tracking went very well against Matt Harvey

*The Twins really like C.J. Cron defensively, and they got a trustworthy scouting report from Rocco Baldelli

*Making consistent, quality contact early in counts

Derek Wetmore discuss Falvey’s insights from the TV broadcast, with Manny Hill and Judd Zulgad.