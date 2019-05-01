The Crafty Rogues: Dodgy Geezers (ep. 141)

It’s hit summer time on the Crafty Rogues and that means we’re back to the Tuesday recording day just in time for the last two weeks of the Premier League season.

Quinno is out today for business purposes so Cosgrove is driving the bus with a couple passengers along for the ride in Teague Orgeman of Starting 11 and Andrew from Golden Valley. Cosgrove and Teague chat about how Teague’s company has been doing, the last round of Premier League action, and the Tottenham/Ajax match. Due to issues it would cause from the UK Gambling Commision Andrew from Golden Valley does the Premier League predictions.

Teague hops back in to answer your questions. Producer Jonathan gives his Big Football Update before Andrew from Golden Valley helps close the show with a discussion about the lower leagues.