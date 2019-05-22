The Crafty Rogues: The Bird, Bees, and Dirty Prods (ep. 144)

It’s a raining Tuesday night in Minneapolis as the boys reconvene at Brit’s Pub for some craic and football.

After some quick catching up the boys jump into some of the stories that have interested them in football in the past couple days. We have a quick chat about Minnesota United beating the Columbus Crew 1-0 at the weekend before reviewing the FA Cup Final. John gives his tips for the Promotion Playoff Finals before he grades every Premier League clubs season (earmuffs Manchester United fans).

The boys then answer your letters. John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. We close the show discussing Gareth Southgate’s complaint about not enough English players playing in the Premier League and a quick AFL update.