SKOR North Sundays is back with Danny (@RealDCunningham), Manny (@MannyHill84), and Lindsey (@lindseybrown35)!

— NBA Free Agency is only a week away… Danny and Manny speculate on the landing spots for UFA stars

— Is a 5-11 season record plausible for the Vikings

— Lindsey gives her take on the Wild’s top draft choice and the one she think got away