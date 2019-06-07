Conduits of Trouble: It’s Go Time (ep. 5)

Chip and Judd return for another week of all-Minnesota sports talk starting off with the Twins missing out on Craig Kimbrel and what the team needs to do now. After a lengthy Twins discussion the guys jump into what Kevin Warren leaving means for the Vikings and the Big Ten. The boys’ final segment of this weeks show the guys begin by talking about the Wolves hiring a new assistant coach and whether that guy can unlock Wiggins. As well as notes about what the Wild are doing and Whalen’s number getting retired.