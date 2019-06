This is a special episode from a new SKOR North podcast — Minnesota Sports Rewind (subscribe anywhere you find podcasts)! Would the Timberwolves have won the 2004 NBA title if Sam Cassell hadn’t gotten hurt? Phil Mackey, Danny Cunningham and Manny Hill discuss this and everything else surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2004 Western Conference Semifinal Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings! Please give us a 5-star rating and help spread the word!