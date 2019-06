Reusse and Judd return for another helping of Reusse Unchained in which Reusse get’s really Unchained about the Twins demoting La Tortuga for ANOTHER right-handed reliever. The boys also discuss the David Ortiz news, making the trade for Madison Bumgarner, and that Max Muncy quote that everyone seemed to love. Also on the show today the boys discuss the Stanley Cup Finals, the Wolves/D’Angelo Russel story, and Positive Pat makes an appearance.