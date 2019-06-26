The Crafty Rogues: Who would want to work for that lump of lard? (ep. 149)

The boys return for episode 149 and have plenty of tournament football, letters, and transfer rumors to discus on this edition of The Crafty Rogues! John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn are back int he The Crafty Rogue Lounge to discuss all the controversies at the Women’s World Cup and the US pummeling Trinidad & Tobago 6-0 before they answer your letters. John has his Just Be Cos where he gets something off his chest. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. The boys end the show talking about musicians continuing to put out music late into their lives, the AFL, and a Cricket World Cup update.