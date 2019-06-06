The Crafty Rogues: You’ve changed since you got older (ep. 146)

With Nations League semi-finals, Women’s World Cup, and the Gold Cup all on tap the boys have enough football to talk plus the usual amount of craic to fill an hour of fun. Cosgrove and Quinno get festivities started by celebrating the big man’s birthday on the day of recording and also discussing Quinno’s injury he suffered at the weekend playing cricket. The guys then jump into Minnesota United’s 3-2 loss at home before recapping a rather drab Champions League Final. With Nations League semi-finals already under way we get a recap of Portugal’s 3-1 win over Switzerland and a preview of the much anticipated Netherlands/England match. We run through a series of upcoming International Friendlies before getting the boys’ tips for the Women’s World Cup. Letters came in over the week so the guys answered them on air. John has a Champions League themed Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. We close the show with modern dating terms and a look back at the action so far in the Cricket World Cup.