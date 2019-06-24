The First-Place Twins Show LIVE from CHS Field in St. Paul!

HOUR 1: Derek, Ramie and Manny are broadcasting from CHS Field in St. Paul, and they discuss the Twins latest road trip. Ramie says a 7-6 stretch despite the injuries is a good sign for the club. Also, the Twins are taking a flyer on Cody Allen; Should we expect anything from the former Indians’ closer?

Hour 2: More from CHS Field in St. Paul. Derek, Ramie and Manny discuss who on the Twins is primed to be an All-Star next month in Cleveland. Later, the voice of the Saints Sean Aronson joins with some Saints talk and the upcoming American Association All-Star Game.