Summer is upon us! Here’s our second installation of our Summer YouTube Clip Shows. Today we covered: the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings 4th safety competition, who has the best defense in the NFC North, why David Morgan II is legit, what if Kevin Stefanski is one-and-done at offensive coordinator, why Kirk Cousins won’t be traded to the Niners, do the Vikes never win in Chicago, and what if the Vikings never traded for Sam Bradford.