Uncategorized

Hour 1: Jayson Stark on MLB Trade Deadline Moves

7/31/19 Hour 1

  • Phil Mackey gives his thoughts on the Twins not making the big moves at the deadline
  • Jayson Stark joins the show to discuss all the moves made at the deadline
  • We open up the Twins Vent Line
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized