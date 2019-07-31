Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Uncategorized
Hour 1: Jayson Stark on MLB Trade Deadline Moves
7/31/19 Hour 1
Phil Mackey gives his thoughts on the Twins not making the big moves at the deadline
Jayson Stark joins the show to discuss all the moves made at the deadline
We open up the Twins Vent Line
Topics:
Uncategorized
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Uncategorized Stories
Cousins: Vikings offense has answers beyond Diggs, Thielen
Twins trade for Giants reliever Sam Dyson ahead of MLB trade deadline
Twins trade deadline blog: Minnesota makes minor trade; will more pitchers move?
Wetmore: With Trevor Bauer on the move, 12 starting pitching targets worth a look for the Twins
Power move: Twins’ rival gets 49 home runs but gives up Trevor Bauer
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Uncategorized