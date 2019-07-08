Shows
Uncategorized
Hour 1: Judd is excited that there’s now a race in the AL Central
7/8/19 Hour 1
There’s a race in the AL Central now and Judd is excited
Glen Perkins joins to talk Twins, AL Central race, and some reckless speculation
Interested in Russell Westbrook?
Topics:
Uncategorized
