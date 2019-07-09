Uncategorized

Hour 1: Roy Smalley on Twins and the All Star Game

7/9/19 Hour 1

  • What do the Twins need to do in the next couple days to make you think they can win the World Series?
  • Roy Smalley on the Twins and the All Star Game.
  • Are the balls juiced in baseball and if so do we care?
