Uncategorized

Hour 1: Roy Smalley on Twins not getting more All Stars

7/2/19 Hour 1

  • US beat England & more on the fallout of missing D’Angelo Russell
  • Roy Smalley joins to discuss the Twins not getting more All Stars
  • Ramie didn’t cry at the end of Toy Story 3
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized