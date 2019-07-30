Uncategorized

Hour 1: We have a new worst owner in town! Congrats Craig Leipold!

7/30/19 Hour 1

  • Paul Fenton was fired after a year in charge and now Craig Leipold is crowned as the worst owner in town. EPIC Judd rant!
  • The Mets asked for Byron Buxton… WTF?!
  • Ramie disowned a friend.
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized