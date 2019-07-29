Uncategorized

Hour 1: What have we learned so far in Camp?

7/29/19 Hour 1

  • Chad Graff joins to discuss what we’ve learned in the first six days of Camp
  • Courtney Cronin joins for Hot Routez
  • What has Courtney learned through the first six days of Training Camp
