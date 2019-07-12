Uncategorized

Hour 1: Would you pay a running back in the modern NFL?

7/12/19 Hour 1

  • Matthew Coller and Myron Medcalf discuss the 18/16 schedule that was proposed by the owners
  • Myron says he wouldn’t pay any running back in the modern NFL
  • Coller proposes two running back he would pay
